On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Kenneth Neil Cooke, loving husband and father of three went to be with the Lord at the age of 83.
Ken was born on October 11, 1939, in Oneonta, NY to Kenneth E. & Lucy (Smith) Cooke. Ken graduated from Canton ATI college and started his lifelong career as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service. On June 29, 1963, he married Jeanne Beardsley and together raised one daughter, Aimee, and two sons, Dan and Nathan.
Ken never met a stranger nor hesitated to share his God-given talents with others. He enjoyed writing poetry, submitting letters to the editor, making origami and improving life for others with his ‘fix-it’ skills. Ken was a member of the Wellsburg Community Church and hosted the Connection Group in their home. After retiring from the IRS, he worked part time as a courier for Guthrie. He was active in many community organizations including Penn York Watershed where he was an officer, spokesman and secretary, Ridgebury Township Supervisor for 12 years and drove ambulance for the Tri-County Ambulance Assoc. In his spare time Ken could be found hunting and enjoying all the outdoors had to offer.
Surviving is his loving wife Jeanne B. Cooke of Gillett, a daughter, Aimee M. Comfort, of Ellwood City, PA, two sons, Daniel Cooke of Gillett, PA, Nathan (Terri) Cooke of York, PA, five grandchildren Jessica (Tom) Fox, Ariel (Chadd) Murphy, Victoria Skye (Joseph) Cider, Peter Cooke and Jaxon Cooke, six great-grandchildren, Mason, Maleah and Maddox Fox, Joey, Luke and Eli Cider, brothers, Gregory Cooke of Cortland, NY, Thomas Cooke of Binghamton, NY, sisters, Barbara (Jack) Rowe, of Staunton, VA, Lynette (Dan Hoff) Harris of Meza, AZ, a sister-in-law, Dora Cooke of Fly Creek, NY, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, a brother Richard Cooke and daughter in law, Joyce “Joy” Cooke.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 PM Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Wellsburg Community Church, 3662 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894 his service will be held there at 2PM with Pastor Faith Bogden officiating. Interment will be when weather permits in Hanlon Hill Cemetery, Ridgebury Township, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 main Street, Wellsburg, NY, 14894.
Memorials in Ken’s memory may be made to Family Life Network, P.O. Box 506. Bath, NY 14810 or to Campus Crusade for Life International, 100 Lake Heart Drive, Orlando, FL, 32832.
