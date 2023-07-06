Kenneth Dean Schoonover II January 20, 1954 — June 28, 2023
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, Kenneth (Tooie) Dean Schoonover II, 69, of North Brunswick, NJ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Julie Ann Nomides Schoonover, and his children, Kenneth Christopher (K.C.) Schoonover, daughter-in-law Quyen Nguyen, Jason Thomas Schoonover, Shannon Alexandra Schoonover Morin, son-in-law Brian Morin, and Sean Robert Schoonover. Kenneth is also survived by his beloved granddaughters, Emma Priscilla Schoonover-Nguyen, Avery Ann Schoonover-Nguyen, and Zoey Marjorie Morin, who were his greatest joys.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Dean Schoonover and Marjorie Ann Schoonover, and his older sister Priscilla Ann Schoonover.
Kenneth was born on January 20, 1954, in Wellsboro, PA. His nickname was Schoonie, but his sister Priscilla couldn’t pronounce it and called him Tooie. Kenneth grew up hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, swimming, playing sports, and riding motorcycles. He also rode horses and had one of his own. Kenneth was an Eagle Scout. He and his family were active members of the Knoxville Methodist Church. In 1972 Kenneth graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School, where he played varsity football, basketball, baseball, and ran track and field, including pole vault, discus, and shot put. During his high school career, he set and broke many records. In addition to being a star athlete, Kenneth ranked high academically and was Chess Club President and President of the Student Council. Kenneth was also a member of the National Ski Patrol and a Red Cross Lifeguard.
After high school, Kenneth accepted an appointment and full scholarship to the United States Military Academy West Point, where he began his military career as a cadet from 1972-1974. He was recruited by the Army to play football at West Point. Kenneth later attended the Pennsylvania State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 1976. He met his future wife Julie at Penn State.
Kenneth’s first job out of college was at Alfred University in NY. Later, he moved to NJ and worked for Ingersoll Rand, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and other companies over his long career. Kenneth later started his own company and was an independent contractor. Most recently, he worked for the city of New York as a Computer Systems Analyst.
While in NJ, Kenneth and Julie started their family with the birth of their first son, K.C., followed by Jason, Shannon, and Sean. Kenneth coached football for the North Brunswick Indians, a team that all his sons played for and for which his daughter was a cheerleader. He was also President of the Adams Athletic Club for the North Brunswick Indians. When Kenneth wasn’t coaching, he could be found in the stands when his sons played football and his daughter cheered. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman and took his family camping every year. He taught all his children how to ski, shoot guns, and ride motorcycles. One of his favorite family gatherings was the annual family fishing trip.
Kenneth founded and hosted an annual weekend-long party during the summer at the Schoonover cabin, akin to Woodstock, that he named Kenstock, for over 20 years. Each guest would leave with a different Kenstock t-shirt every year. A favorite breakfast served at Kenstock, that was also created and named by Kenneth, was the Egg McTooie. He enjoyed cooking for his loved ones. He loved smoking a good cigar. Kenneth always made the effort to reach out and stay in touch with family and close friends. Kenneth was happiest when he was with his granddaughters. He was very outgoing and could talk to anyone. He was generous and always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a big heart and strong opinions, and he wasn’t afraid to share either. He will be missed immensely, loved always, and never forgotten.
Rest peacefully Dad, you raised us well.
Love, K.C., Jason, Shannon & Sean
A viewing will be held at Knoxville Yoked Church, 110 Alba Street, Knoxville, PA 16928 on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 5-6 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service. Food will be served at the Church following the Funeral Service.
A second viewing will be held at Lowery Funeral Home, 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, PA 18810. Repast to follow at a location to be announced.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, or flowers you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
