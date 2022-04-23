Kenneth W. Reeves, age 70, of South Waverly, PA passed away unexpectedly from natural causes, on Wednesday, April 21, 2022. Ken was the son of the late George Reeves and the late Katherine Scalzo Reeves of Waverly, NY. He is survived by his three sons, Marc Reeves of Sayre, PA, Graig (Michelle) Reeves of Horseheads, NY, and Aaron (Amanda) Reeves of Apalachin, NY. Ken was a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren, Adrianna, Andrew, Aiden, and Kaitlin. He is survived by his sisters, Lorraine (Gary) Grohoski of Woodbury, MN and Georgia Powers of Lindstrom, MN, nephew, Dan (Mary) Powers of Lino Lakes MN, niece, Anna VanTassel of Blaine, MN and great nephews Wesley and Mason and great niece, Eva. He is also survived by Lory Reeves of Endicott, NY.
Ken was born in Waverly, NY on March 30, 1952. He was a 1970 graduate of Waverly High School. Ken attended Alfred State College and Youngstown State University where he studied accounting. He worked at Consumers PA Water Company for 20 years and retired from Northern Tier Regional Planning Commission in Towanda, PA in 2011. Ken was a lifelong Valley resident where he was active and volunteered in many organizations including Valley Rotary, Valley Economic Development, Kiwanis, Sayre Area Schools Board of Education, and Sayre Public Library. Ken was integral in establishing the soccer program at Sayre High School where he coached the girls soccer team for two seasons. He later became a PIAA Soccer official and officiated scholastic soccer games for over 12 years in the Northern Tier area.
Ken had a strong love for his family and they always came first, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and could often be found at the sidelines of their games and meets cheering them on. Ken was very active and enjoyed walking his beloved grand-dog, Alex, as well as walking, running and cycling throughout the Valley communities.
Ken’s hobbies and interests included: bowling, golf, trivia, playing poker with friends, watching harness racing at Tioga Downs, and meeting friends for breakfast at Chacona’s. Ken was an avid fan of the NY Giants, NY Rangers, Penn State and any soccer game. His love for sports was evident as he had nightly phone calls with his grandson, Andrew, to discuss the sports news of the day. Ken will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember Ken’s life at a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00am at Saint James Catholic Church, corner of Chemung and Clark Streets in Waverly, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Ken’s name may do so to Greater Valley EMS in Sayre, PA or Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Ken’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
