Kermit Lavern Fitzwater, 68, of Camillus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at his home.
Born in Williamsport, PA, he was a graduate of Canton High School. Kermit spent most of his life in the building materials business and was employed with 84 Lumber, Stelican Lumber, Erie Materials and Lowe’s. He was a skilled carpenter and loved woodworking projects. Kermit was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, gardening, and camping. He spent many summer days at Keewaydin State Park in Alexandria Bay, New York. He enjoyed spending time with his four daughters and relished the moments he had with his two young grandsons. Kermit could make a mean dish of scalloped potatoes and was famous for his macaroni salad. He enjoyed his daily phone conversations with his brother, Aldie. He loved watching football, golf and Syracuse Orange basketball. He also adored his dog, Archie. He will be remembered for his affectionate smile, his ability to enjoy the simple things such as looking at the stars and for loving his family deeply.
Kermit was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Josephine Fitzwater; brother, LaRue Fitzwater; and sister, Audrey Johnson.
Surviving are his daughters, Sara (Joshua) Mitchell of Pennsylvania, Abbey (Jason) Short of Tennessee, Olivia (Joshua) Wyant of North Dakota and Meridith Fitzwater of North Dakota; grandsons, Dylan Mitchell and Connor Wyant; sister, Norma Jean Schmelzle; brothers, Alden (Rosemary) and Donald (Lynette) Fitzwater; longtime companion, Sylvia DeSantis and her family; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small service and a private family celebration were held in January.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping hounds Dog Rescue at www.helpinghoundsdogrescue.org.
Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com.
