Kevin Bruce Ball, 57, of Franklin Township, PA passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Kevin was born in Towanda, PA the son of John A. and Shirley Ann Reider Ball. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1983.
Kevin was formerly employed by Acme Markets, Taylor Packing, and Canton Manufacturing and was employed by the family of Flynn Beverage in Wysox, PA until the time of his passing.
He is survived by his fiancé, Wendy Smith and extended family, Leighann Smith, Edie Smith, Ryanna Smith, his mother, Shirley Ball, son Ryan S. Ball, (Brooklyn), sisters, Lisa Miller and husband Garrett, Michelle Barrett and husband Lonnie, grandchildren, Aerianna, Xzander, Kynslei, Westyn, Gage, and Aisley, a niece, Brittany Engel, nephews, Bryant Engel, Joshua, Jonathan and Jacob Barrett.
He was predeceased by his father, John A. Ball on April 16, 2005, brother, Randy Lee Ball on January 30, 1988, paternal grandparents, Alfred and Ruth Ball, and maternal grandparents, George and Lucy Reider.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in Kevin’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
