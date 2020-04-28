Kevin Eugene Lindsey, 52, of 277 Covered Bridge Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord early Monday morning, April 27, 2020 from the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
Kevin was born in Towanda on July 29, 1967, the son of Glenn W. Lindsey and Doris Horton Lindsey.
He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1988 and was subsequently employed by Serve, Inc. in Monroeton. Kevin was later employed by Pizza Hut in South Waverly and Bishop’s Restaurant in Ulster. Kevin was a dedicated member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda and with his warm personality served as a greeter at church before and following services and also assisted with the teenage boys Sunday school program where he chose and read scripture. He loved swimming, caring for his animals, southern gospel and polka music and enjoyed playing the drums. Kevin was an avid bowler and was an honored recipient of the Special Olympics Gold Medal. He always remembered everyone’s birthday and was keen on knowing the local weather forecast every day.
Kevin’s family includes his devoted mother, Doris Horton Lindsey of Luthers Mills; brother, Daryl Lindsey and wife Jean of Luthers Mills; nephew, Darren Lindsey and wife Danylle of Luthers Mills; niece, Hilary Dorazio and husband Robert of Wysox; great-nieces, Layla Lindsey, Briella Lindsey and Bethany Dorazio; great nephew, Kannon Lindsey; several aunts, uncles, cousins and good friend, Hunter Randall.
Kevin was predeceased by his father, Glenn on April 28, 1999, and sister, Shirley on March 11, 1962.
Kevin’s family extends their deepest appreciation to his dear friends and caregivers at the Bradford County Manor.
A private interment service will be held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848, in Kevin’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
