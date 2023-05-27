Kevin F. Button, 72, formerly of Cessna Street, Sayre, and Ulster, PA passed away Saturday morning, May 20, 2023, at the Highlands Care Center in Laporte, PA following declining health. Kevin was born November 30, 1950, in Holyoke, MA the son of R. Wayne Button and Elizabeth Tressa Ellis Button. He was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the class of 1969 and was employed by Stroehmann’s Bakery in Sayre for 32 years until his retirement. Kevin enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bowling, fishing, playing pool, all animals, cars, and motorcycles. He took great pride in his Lincoln and Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Surviving are his brother, Brian W. Button Sr. (Melissa) of Evart, MI, sister, Bonnie L. Hunsinger (Richard) of Sayre, nephew, Brian W. “Bub” Button, nieces, Andrea L. Button, and Dannie Elizabeth Button, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin was predeceased by his father, R. Wayne Button on January 9, 2002, and mother, Elizabeth Tressa “Bette” Ellis Button on December 25, 2020.
Interment will be private in the Tyler Hill Cemetery, Springville, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 in Kevin’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
