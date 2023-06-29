Kevin James Lee, 64, of Sayre, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA.
He was born on November 12, 1958, in Troy, PA, the son of the late Jacob and Jean (Walsh) Lee.
Kevin retired as a Chief Petty Officer where he served with the Seabees in the US Navy. He was a very proud Veteran, made many lasting friendships from his time serving and stayed in contact with his unit. He set an example for all with his work ethics, never shied away from hard work, was a very talented Mason, and was a Jack of all trades and mastered them all.
He was a beloved husband, loving dad and grandpa. He loved his family deeply and spending time with them was important to him. His pride in each and every one of them always shined through. He enjoyed hunting and riding his Harley. Kevin was a Lifetime Member of the Sayre VFW Post #1536 and the Athens American Legion Post #246. He was also a Lifetime Member of the J.E. Wheelock Fire Company and the Towanda Rod and Gun Club.
Kevin is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Dorothy M. (Lantz) Lee, daughter and son-in-law Alisha and Michael Polzella, son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Stacy Lee, grandchildren Nikolas Polzella, Nathan Polzella, Laurel Lee, Kevin Lee, and Kameron Lee. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Randy and Michelle Lee, brothers Thomas Lee and Mike Lee, sister Karen Lee, father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Madge Lantz, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his faithful dog Shep.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 from 12pm-2pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Military Honors will be accorded with the burial to follow at the cemetery.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
