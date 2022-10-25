Kevin M. Schlosser, 52, of Troy, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday October 23, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Daily Review. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
Latest News
- Troy girls clinch third straight NTL crown
- Editorial Roundup: United States
- Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
- Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football
- Editors at Bartlett's work to keep up with what's quotable
- Rapid Deployment Solutions and M-Files Announce Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami
- Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking anger from users
- The Glancy Wine Education Foundation announces its Annual Gala Celebration and auction Saturday November 12
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.