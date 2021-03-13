Kevin Michael Coolbaugh, 50, of Standing Stone Township, formerly of Athens and Troy, PA passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Kevin was born in Sayre, PA on Sept. 16, 1970 and grew up in Athens and Troy, PA. He was formerly employed by TGI Fridays in Vestal and the Taylor Refuse Company in Endicott, NY. Kevin loved the outdoors, fishing, building bicycles, music, football, reading history, drawing, tattoo design and was a talented artist. Kevin will be remembered as a caring person who was willing to help others.
He is survived by his wife, Misty Blue Welch Coolbaugh, his mother, Ruthanne Butters Coolbaugh of Troy, sisters, Stacy Coolbaugh Spalding and husband, Will of Troy, and Stephanie Coolbaugh of Troy, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Carl L. Coolbaugh on Dec. 8, 1983. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
