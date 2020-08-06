Kevin Scott Johnson, age 62, of Herrick Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 7, 1958 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of Beatrice “Bea” Young Johnson of Towanda, Pennsylvania, and the late Vernon “Ted” Johnson (d. Jan. 3, 2009). He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1977.
Kevin was employed as a Break and Shear Operator with Arrow United Industries for over 20 years before retiring on Jan. 9, 2020. Before working with Arrow United he was employed with Morris’ Market and Honchell’s Market. He was also a contractor and helped build the PS Bank location on Church Street in Wyalusing.
He was quite the social butterfly; he enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone. Kevin also dreamed to be a rock star and loved to listen to classic rock. His favorite band was AC/DC. He took great pleasure in hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
Besides his mother, Kevin is survived by his wife, Hope Shoemaker Whipple; his children, Dale Whipple (Nicole Partridge) of Towanda, Pennsylvania, Michael Johnson of Camptown, Pennsylvania, and Nina Johnson (Dakota Miller) of Laceyville, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Noah John Marshall of New Albany, Pennsylvania, Emma Gean Schmidt of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Devina Mae Burkland of Danville, Pennsylvania, Emily Partridge of Towanda, Pennsylvania, Michaela Partridge of Geneva, New York, and Chloe Partridge of Geneva, New York; his siblings, Gary Johnson (Nancy) of Rush, Pennsylvania, Judy Robinson of Towanda, Pennsylvania, Pat Latimer (Neil) of Macedonia, Pennsylvania. Besides his father, Kevin was preceded in death by his grandson, Holden Mikel Johnson (d. Feb. 13, 2015), and his brothers, Larry and Phil Johnson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. You are welcome to contact Kevin’s son, Michael, for further details at (570) 721-1697.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
