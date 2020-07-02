Kevin T. Payne, 62, of Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born on February 28, 1958, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of Kenneth Payne and Phyllis (Sweet) Haas.
Kevin was employed as an electrician with GTP, Towanda for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, cooking them steak and telling his jokes. He was an avid barrel racer and a member of NBHA NY06 Barrel Racing Association. He enjoyed caring for his horses, cats, and dogs but loved all animals. Kevin loved gardening and was especially proud of his asparagus bed and his ornamental grasses.
He is predeceased by his father Kenneth Payne.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 10 years, Wendy Horton Payne at home; children, Terri and Chris Smith of Wilson, North Carolina, Tom and Charity Payne of Waverly, New York, Jeremy and Melissa Payne of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jennifer Payne of New Albany, Pennsylvania; step-daughters, Randileigh Vanderpool of Towanda, Pennsylvania, and Leighann Vanderpool of Towanda, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Austin, McKenna, Brody, and Maverick. He is also survived by his mother, Phyllis Sweet Haas of Sayre, Pennsylvania; siblings, Kenneth “Bill” (Joanne) Payne of Springville, Pennsylvania, Susan (Matt) Ward of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, Mary Payne of Sayre, Pennsylvania, Kathy Payne of Scranton, Pennsylvania; step-siblings, Robin (Mark) Dickensheets, Mark Garrison, Cindy Bordenet, Kim LaFritz, and Angie Jenney; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the: Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.