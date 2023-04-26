Kim Crandell, 68, of Troy, PA, passed away following a brief stay at the Broad Acres Rehabilitation Center in Wellsboro on Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.
Donald Kim Crandell was born June 10, 1954, in Troy, a son of the late H. Dewaine “Tink” and Lois Jean “Tucker” (VanNess) Crandell.
Kim, as he was known by most, attended and graduated from the Troy Area School District, class of 1972. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country until his honorable discharge in 1979. Kim was employed by the former Acme Grocery Market in Troy and later in the Valley (Sayre, Athens, and Waverly) area until his health would no longer permitted him to continue working.
A true outdoorsman, Kim was happiest when in nature hunting and fishing. In his earlier years, he enjoyed following NASCAR and loved going to “The Glen” to watch the famous road course race with his friends.
Surviving Kim is his brothers, Roger Crandell of Virginia, Brian Crandell of Windfall and Chris (Julie Gilmore) Crandell of Wellsburg, NY, nieces and nephews, Nichole Watkins, Ashley Morgan, Nicholas, Kristine, Shaun and Andrea Crandell, several great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Kim’s life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private and held at the family’s convenience.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting with final arrangements. Please share memories of Kim and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
