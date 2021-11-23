Kim L. McCormack, 64, of Ulster, PA passed away peacefully Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021 at home, following an extended illness.
Kim was born in Sayre, PA on Sept. 23, 1957, the daughter of Norman R. McCormack and Phyllis (Gleockler) McCormack. She was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the Class of 1975 and in early years was employed by Boyles Book Store in Sayre, Fuorie’s Country Store in Ulster, and the Dandy Mini Market in Ulster, where she served as manager.
Kim was later employed by Mills Pride, now MASCO, in Athens Township, until retirement. She was a member of the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Company and the Ladies Auxiliary, and was a First Responder and Past President of the Tri-Township Ambulance Association. Kim enjoyed gardening, flowers, and caring for her orchard and property.
She is survived by her life companion, James “Bruce” French; sisters, Kathy Burrows of Sayre, Karen (Michael) McDonald of Indian Land, S. Carolina, Kristy Griffith of Monroeton; special friend, Cindy (Steve) Watkins of Ulster; nephews, Jason, Aaron, Casey, Colin, Benjamin and Cody; great nephews, Dakota, Korbin, Payton, Matthew, and Samuel; great nieces, Lorelei and Cora; special friends, Carlton, Shannon, Wilma, Sherry, Sarah, Ralph and Sandy; extended family, Bruce French, James French and family, Amy Krauss and family, and William Small and daughter.
Interment will be private in the Ulster Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 28, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ulster United Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.