Kimberley “Kim” A. Ferrara, age 60, of Herrickville, PA passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Kim was born on October 11, 1961 in Liberty, NY the daughter of Chester “Chet” and Mary Hillis Ostrowsky of Wyalusing, PA. She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1979.
She was employed for many years at PS Bank in Wyalusing. In addition, she was a Bookkeeper for various other places in the area, as well as Receptionist for the Wyalusing Rocket Courier.
Kim loved going to the beach, floating in the pool, going to the casino, and spending time with family, friends and her dog, Stella. She was a great cook and always willing to help. She will forever be loved and missed.
In addition to her parents, Kim is survived by the love of her life, Todd Dorman; her children, Frank Ferrara (Sara), Haley Ferrara, Lynette Baber (Jacob), Jeffrey Dorman (Brit), and Andrew Dorman; her grandchildren, Liam and Cayden Baber and Gemma Dorman; and her sister, Cheri Holecek (Bob). She predeceased by her brother, Mark Ostrowsky.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Kim’s name to the Relay for Life for Bradford County, SK: HLG4EB, PO Box 2438, Kennesaw, GA 30156, or the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, or to the Guthrie Cancer Center, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
