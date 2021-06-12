Kricket M. Rinebold, 38, of Rome, passed away in Youngstown, Ohio. Kricket Marie was born on July 5, 1982 in Sayre, to Ronda Rinebold and the late Jerry Winebarger. She obtained her CDL and was employed as a Truck Driver by the Oil and Gas Field Industry.
Kricket was a free-spirited soul. She loved going on adventures and was known to pick up and travel to new destinations on a whim. She made many friends throughout her travels, knowing someone in everyone town it seemed. Kricket loved the water and was known to surprise her family with trips to various water parks. She was also a very talented basketball player. Most valuable to Kricket was spending time with her family.
Surviving Kricket are her mother; Ronda Rinebold, a son; Isaiah Rinebold, siblings; Kelly Rinebold and Matthew Rinebold, half-siblings; Jessica Hickok, Quin Wilber and Jason Crawford, grandparents; William (Jerry) Rinebold and Ruth Hunsinger, special aunt and uncle; Tess Leitner and Travis (Sharyn) Rinebold as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her father, Kricket was predeceased by paternal grandparent; Hazel Morgan and maternal step-grandfather Ronnie Hunsinger.
Keeping with the family’s wishes, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.