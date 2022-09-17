Kristen I. (Gowin) Goodman, 63, of Spring Lake, NC, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Lexington, KY. Kris was born June 21, 1959, in Sayre, to the late William and Meriel (Evans) Gowin and was a graduate of Troy High School.
Kris later moved to the Fayetteville area of North Carolina, where she enjoyed going to the beach and riding motorcycles with her friends. She loved celebrating holidays and birthdays with family, playing games, and reading. Her granddaughters were the light of her life.
Kris is survived by two children, Stephenie (Kyle) Hoelscher, of Lexington, KY, and Justin Steitzer, of Chicago, IL; granddaughters Adela and Sofia Hoelscher, of Lexington, KY; stepdaughter Daphnie Hartman of Surf City, NC; step-grandchildren Austin Hartman, Hayleigh Hartman, Hanna Hartman, all of Surf City, NC; step-great-grandchildren Aleaha Hartman and Miles Cummings, of Surf City, NC; sisters Betty (Bill) Vanderpool, of Standing Stone, Carol (Dick) Minard, of North Towanda, Cheryl (Dick) Ulrich, of Montgomery, Melinda Hoose, of Ithaca, NY, Muriel Coston, of Sayre, Leora (Donald) Williams, of Hope Mills, NC, Barbara (John) Hayward, of Plainfield, NJ, Debbie (Kenny) DeVuyst, of Wyalusing, and David (Ann) Gowin, of Towanda, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos (Buzzy) Goodman, of Parkton, NC; brothers Billy Gowin, of Towanda, John (Doris) Gowin, of Canton, Richard (Mary Lou) Gowin, of Towanda, Tom Gowin, of Sayre, Sandra (Dale) Miller, of North Towanda, and Jim (Dana) Gowin, of Hope Mills, NC.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Ste. 250, Germantown, MD 20874.
