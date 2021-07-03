Kristen Rayne Mulcahy of Towanda, passed away tragically on June 28, 2021 at the age of four. She was born on May 25, 2017 in Sayre, and was the loving daughter of Jacob R. Mulcahy and Chelsey L. Davis, and was the loving sister to Kayla Mulcahy. Kristen enjoyed the outdoors; camping, fishing, four wheeling, and snowmobiling. The highlight of her day was playing with friends, spending time with her family, and drinking strawberry milk.
Kristen’s parents are planning a memorial service to celebrate her life at a later date. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements. To send condolences and make donations go to: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.