Kurtis F. Adams, age 79, of Dushore, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Highlands in Laporte, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Wilmot, PA, with the Rev. Robert W. Brown, and the Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier, co- officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by members of the United States Army Honors Detail and members of Loyalsock Post #996 American Legion, Dushore, PA.
A luncheon and time of fellowship and sharing memories will follow at the Dushore American Legion, at the conclusion of the memorial service.
Interment was previously held in the Colley Cemetery, Colley, PA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
