Kurtis F. Adams, age 79, of Dushore, PA, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021, at the Highlands in Laporte, PA
Kurtis was born May 8, 1942 in Sayre, PA, a son of the late Clark Baker and Dorothy Eberlin Adams. He was a member of the Turnpike High School Class of 1962, in Mildred, PA.
He served in the United States Army in Vietnam from March of 1964 until he was honorably discharged in March of 1966.
Kurt work for the Ribstone Silo Company and later for Triple V Construction of Dushore. He retired after a disabling auto accident.
Kurtis was a member of St. John’s Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and a member of Loyalsock Post #996 American Legion, Dushore, PA.
Surviving:
Three brothers:
Kenneth & Barb Adams, Laceyville, PA
John & Julie Adams, Wysox, PA
Robin Adams, Dushore, PA
And numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by two brothers: Clarke Burr Adams on September 23, 2014, and Daniel Blaine Adams Sr., on April 1, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 7, 2022, at St. John’s Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Wilmot, PA, with the Rev. Robert W. Brown, and the Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier, co-officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by members of the United States Army Honors Detail and members of Loyalsock Post #996 American Legion, Dushore, PA.
A luncheon and time of fellowship and sharing memories will follow at the Dushore American Legion, at the conclusion of the memorial service.
Interment was in the Colley Cemetery, Colley, PA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
