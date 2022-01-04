Kylene Robinson, 25, of Sayre, PA passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital from complications caused by COVID 19.
She was born on November 10, 1996 in Sayre, PA the daughter of Scott Robinson and Kathleen Ciavardini.
Kylene attended Sayre High School and was an avid soccer player throughout her school years. She even played varsity soccer as a freshman for Sayre. She loved her children and her family.
In addition to her parents, Kylene is survived by her daughter Aiyanna Robinson, son Bentley Chapman, brother Chris Ciavardini and his wife, Kristina, sister Kate Ciavardini, nephews Jarrett Ciavardini and Bennett Breeding, niece Jozlynn Ciavardini, paternal grandparents Sandra Lewis and James Robinson and his wife, Karen, aunts Elaine Stone and her husband, Hal, and Mamie Robinson and her companion, Mike Lubertowicz, uncles Cory and Steve Bidlack, special cousin Livvy Robinson, great-aunts Pat Bodine and Jane Seipler, great-uncles Paul Wilcox and Donnie Robinson and his companion, Jan God, several cousins, childhood sitter Joanne (Houghtalen) Bradley, and close friends Jamie Mae and Matthew Chapman.
No services will be held at this time.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Kylene’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or by visiting www.diabetes.org
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
