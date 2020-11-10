L. Lawrence Kilbourn, 91, of Roaring Branch, Union Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2020 at his home. A time of visitation will be held from 12:30 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 with a funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Masks and social distancing are suggested while attending.
A full and comprehensive obituary will run in this paper’s next edition.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
