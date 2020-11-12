L. Lawrence Kilbourn, 91, of Roaring Branch, (Union Township, Pennsylvania) passed away peacefully at his home Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. Lloyd Lawrence was born in Union Township on Jan. 12, 1929 to the late Lloyd Gaylord and Ida Odesska (Williams) Kilbourn. On April 4, 1953, Lawrence married the love of his life, Shirley Jenkins in the Ogdensburg Church of Christ. Together they shared 55 years of marriage and raised three children until her passing in 2008.
Throughout life Lawrence was involved with the farming industry. Lawrence, along with his late wife Shirley, owned and operated the family’s dairy farm in Roaring Branch. They and the children worked together and saw to the daily operations until 1988, when he sold the farm to his son Gaylord. While running the dairy farm Lawrence also established Lawrence Kilbourn Dairy Equipment on W. Union St. in Canton. Lawrence was a very hard and dedicated worker. After selling the farm he worked at various businesses including; Eastern Milk Producers, Wynne’s Garage in Gleason, Crossroad’s Equipment and Hess Farm Equipment in Canton. Never really retiring, he loved the outdoors and enjoyed driving the countryside, cutting wood and assisting with all aspects of the farm and its field work. Taking care of his family was of his utmost importance. Lawrence will be remembered as being a very soft-hearted and caring man.
He was on the Spencer Cemetery Board of Directors.
Surviving are his children, Kristi (Richard) Heess of Forksville, Gaylord (Carol) Kilbourn of Roaring Branch and Stuart (Melissa) Kilbourn of Hughesville; sister-in-law, Beverly Morrison of Granville Center; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three grandchildren; siblings, Irene (Lowell) Woodward, Elizabeth (Albert) Stoddard, Gerald “Walt” (Goldie) Kilbourn, Marguerite (Mack) Hagar, Aileen (Lloyd) Herman, Frances (Edwin) Groover, Eleanor (Robert) Elliott and an infant, Perry Kilbourn; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Robert (Helen) Jenkins and George Morrison.
Family and friends may call from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Kilbourn’s life will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Duane Taylor officiating. Memorial donations in Lawrence’s name may be directed to the Spencer Cemetery, C/O Anita Kilbourn, 64 Preston Road, Roaring Branch, PA 17765.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
