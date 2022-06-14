Lahanna Mariah Clonch, 28, of Lavalette, WV, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY.
She was born August 1, 1993, in Sayre, PA, a daughter of Richard L. Clonch Jr. and Teresa Sue (Jeffers) Holton.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Everett L. Jeffers; and paternal grandfather, Richard L. Clonch Sr.
Lahanna loved gardening, playing with her sons and taking bike rides with Justin. She loved life and everything in it. Through all her hard times she was able to see the good in everything. She was a friend to everyone she met and was loved by all.
She was a homemaker and graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 2011.
Lahanna is survived by her mother and stepfather, Teresa Sue and Gary Holton of Gallipolis Ferry, WV; father and stepmother, Richard L. Jr. and Michelle Clonch of Monroeton, PA; fiancé Justin Evans of Lavalette, WV; sons, Carson Adams Macias and Gavin Owen Macias of Huntington, WV; stepson, Trevor Evans of Lavalette, WV; two sisters, Lisa Danielle (Jamison) Reeves of Sayre, PA and Rachelle Brooke Clonch (J.C. Hill) of Ashton, WV; maternal grandparents, Rebecca and Don Saxon of Gallipolis, OH; paternal grandmother, Marion Clonch of East Smithfield, PA; uncle, Jeremiah (Jennifer) Clonch of Chemung, NY; aunts, Kelly and Larry Hodges of Hurricane, WV and Robin Clonch of Troy, PA; and nieces and nephews, Natali, Parker, Brogan, Kaisley and Ellison. She is also survived by future in-laws, Roger Dale Evans of Lavalette, WV; Yvonne (Dean) Courtney of Catlettsburg, KY and sister-in-law, Tracie (Jack) Jarrells of Dunlow, WV.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial followed at the Hoschar Cemetery in Southside.WV. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service Friday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.