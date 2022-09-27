Lamarr C. Alexander, 79, life-long resident of Towanda (Burlington Township, PA), passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Lamarr Claude was born on September 12, 1943 a son of the late Claude and Margaret (Brown) Alexander.
Throughout Lamar’s younger years he work on the family’s dairy farm located in Burlington Township. Later, he acquired his parent’s dairy and saw to the daily operations for many years until its closure. Lamarr then work for North Towanda Township and later Burlington Township until his health no longer permitted him to continue. He served as a Township Supervisor for Burlington for several years before retiring.
Surviving is his son; Darin (Kimberly) Alexander, grandchildren; Marissa, Dustin, Caleb, Bianka and Jocelyn and great grandchildren; Maci, Jayden and Isabella.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister; Donna Alexander.
In keeping with Lamarr’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
