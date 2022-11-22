On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at age 32. Lance Minielly, beloved son of Kimberly Vaughn Graus (Gary) and beloved grandson of Craven Vaughn (Tracy) and Sally Fairchild West (Bill), passed away. Lance was born in Towanda, PA on January 29, 1990.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 25, 2:00 pm at Rochester Yacht Club. For a complete obituary, to share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.