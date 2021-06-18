Lani M. Wood, 74, of Rome, PA passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Transitional Health Care in Washington, PA following declining health. Lani was born in Sayre, PA on July 25, 1946, the son of the late Carlyle J. and Marjorie (Murphy) Wood. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1965 and attended St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, IN. Lani enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 30, 1966 and held military occupational specialty as a Preventive Medicine Specialist. He was later assigned to the 20th Medical, 926th Medical Detachment and the 8th Field Hospital, Vietnam, U.S. Army Pacific and completed his military service on August 26, 1969. In early years, Lani served as manager of the A&W restaurant in Wysox, PA. He was subsequently employed as a laboratory technician with E.I. DuPont in Towanda for over 25 years until his retirement. Lani was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, Knights of Columbus Towanda Council No. 3915, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, and Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191. Lani was a volunteer with the Bradford County Road to Recovery Program as a driver transporting patients and their caregivers to medical appointments. He also was a noted area speaker for various organizations regarding substance abuse and served as a volunteer for numerous veteran’s activities.
Surviving are his children, John Hill of Pittsburgh, PA, Kevin Wood (Ellen Yankee) of Decatur, GA, Mai Lien Wood of Eighty Four, PA, grandchildren, Joshua Wood, Welcome Wood, and Ariel Wood, his sister,
Laraine Mazzilli and husband Vincent Mazzelli Sr. of West Orange, NJ, nephew, Vincent Mazzilli Jr., great niece, Madison Mazzilli, great nephew, Vincent James Mazzilli, and Lani’s partner of 26 years, Brenda Mosier of Rome. Lani was a very special grandfather to many, all who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, PA with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor as celebrant. Military honors will be accorded at the church by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568. Interment will be private in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 106 Third St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Lani M. Wood. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.