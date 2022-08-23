Larry D. Towner passed away Friday, August 19th at home after a brave fight with brain cancer. Born February 18, 1951, Larry is survived by his wife Karen at home, son Stephen of Canton, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Nicole of Wyasuling, son and girlfriend Brian and Nicole Chilson of rome. Several grandchildren, one great granddaughter. His sister and brother-in-law Becky and Mark Shores of Towanda, brother and sister-in-law Jim and Kathy of Arkansas. He will be laid to rest at Towner Hill Cemetery at a later date.

