Larry Dunn, 68, passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. His recent illness showed his courage in facing life challenges with a cheeky sense of humor and warm smile.
Larry was born on July 24, 1953, to the late Warren and Helen Dunn in Sayre, PA. He grew up getting into playful mischief, tinkering on cars with his dad, and discovering his talent for building and design. After graduating from Towanda High School in 1971, he attended Williamsport Area Community College, where he received his degree in carpentry. While at college, he also met the love of his life, Martha. They married in 1976 and settled in Towanda where Larry built the family home and welcomed two children, Eric, and Heather. He was an extremely hard worker, dedicating 10 years to his carpentry business before deciding to start a career at DuPont, which he would go on to retire from in 2009.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Larry. He loved a quiet evening outside with his family and good conversation. Larry was in his glory while building a project, planting trees and herbs, or feeding the birds. He loved taking trips with his wife, whether wine tasting at the Finger Lakes or doing a cannon ball into Lake Winnipesaukee. Larry and his wife would also make annual trips to visit their children in California, taking in baseball games, car shows, and sampling local beers. Larry was a proud Father and “Pop-Pop”, and cherished being the funny guy who would whip up letter pancakes in the morning and give tractor rides in the afternoon. After moving to Cleveland to be near his grandchildren, Larry often explored his new surroundings by biking the local metro parks and cruising the Valley Parkway in his mustang with his wife.
Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Dunn of Grafton, OH; son, Eric Dunn of Raeford, NC; daughter, Heather Fortin of Westlake, OH; son-in-law, Eric Fortin; and his beloved grandchildren Ruby and Cole Fortin. He is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Slocum and Susan Dunn of Pittsburgh, PA.
A private celebration of life will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in Larry’s memory
