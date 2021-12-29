Larry G. Baxter, 71, loving husband of Ernie (Renolds) Baxter, of Granville Summit, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday evening, December 25, 2021. Larry was born April 27, 1950; a son of the late Lyle Baxter and Doris (Ward) Baxter Vandeville. He attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1968. After High School, Larry joined the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War.
Following his honorable discharge, Larry worked for various construction companies in the area including, F.P. Case Construction, Robbins Construction and Art Wilston Construction. He then attended Mansfield University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Subsequently, Larry accepted employment by the Office of Labor and Industry as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor where he enjoyed working for over 20 years until his retirement.
During his retirement, he treasured his time volunteering at the Bradford County Manor helping with their Activities. He was given the Mary Jane Stanton, “Outstanding Volunteer of the Year” award in 2016 for his dedication and loving time. Larry was a member of the; Troy Vets Club, American Legion Post 49 and VFW Post 8675, the Bradford County Old Timers’ Association in East Smithfield, he was also active with the Towanda Elk’s and in 2003 obtained the Elk’s, “Member of the Year” award. Larry was a man of faith in the Lord and was a member of the Granville Center Church of Christ.
He was a talented woodworker and avid collector of tools. He could often be found mowing his yard or just putt’n around on his two beloved John Deere tractors, appropriately named, “Big John” and “Little John”. Most important to Larry was his family and any time he was able to spend with them.
Surviving Larry is his devoted wife and caregiver; Ernestine “Ernie” Baxter, son; Corey Baxter of Virginia, daughter; Christy Swain of Granville, stepchildren; Kathy Arcangeli of Burdett, NY, Leslie (Shawn) Raymond of Wyalusing, and David (Sarah) Kneller of Newmanstown, PA, grandchildren; Brianna Walker (Anthony), Connor Sloan, Skyler Swain, Chloe Swain, Alyssa and Joey Arcangeli, Rebecca Saxon (Blake), Samuel and Nicholas Kneller, a brother Barry Baxter, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Larry was predeceased by his stepfather, Charles Vanderville, a sister, Doreen Whilbeck and an uncle, Robert Ward.
The family would like to express their special thanks to his caregivers; Lisa, Jen and Earl Swain, Frank Quakenbush, Lou Repsher, Brian Swain, Charlotte McBratney, Dr. Ryan Knapp, Dr. Stephen Renzi, Dr. Jeremy Reidy, Rodney Lee, Lamar (Rosie) and Shawn (Leslie) Raymond for all their loving care and assistance. Also, to the caring technicians at DaVita Ivy Dialysis in Elmira.
Family invites friends to call 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 and Friday morning from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A funeral service to honor Mr. Baxter’s life will follow at 11 A.M. Afterwards the burial will be held in Granville Center Cemetery with Military Honors accorded. In Lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Larry’s name to the Bradford County Manor Activities Fund, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947 the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veteran’s Drive, Troy, PA 16947.
Please share your memories of Larry and your condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
