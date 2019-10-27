Larry James Spencer, 77, of 2778 French Creek Road, New Albany, PA passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Larry was born in Quakertown, PA on January 11, 1942, the son of Charles E. Spencer and Dorothy Ruth Brader Spencer. He was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley, PA with the class of 1961 and subsequently served with the U.S. Army. Following completion of his military service, Larry worked with his brother Robert C. Spencer as a general contractor. Larry was employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for many years until retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and working around his property. Larry also enjoyed refinishing furniture and frequenting yard sales. Larry was a member of the National Rifle Association. Surviving are his daughters, Beth Ellen Alderson of Warren Center, PA, Jean Ellen Mint and husband Raymond of Spencer, NY, grandchildren, Laura Beth Alderson, Brian Logan Alderson, Benjamin L. Alderson, Lydia Brianna Alderson and Alexandria Jean Mint, brothers, Robert C. Spencer and wife Bonnie L. Spencer of New Albany, PA, James W. Spencer and wife Paulette D. Spencer of Sayre, PA, sister, Diane A. Sharer and husband Larry D. Sharer of Boyertown, PA, several nieces, nephews, cousins and his very good friend, Henry “Deak” Kinsey of Montrose, PA. Larry was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie M. Spencer on July 2, 2011, father, Charles E. Spencer on December 12, 1985, mother, Dorothy Ruth Brader Spencer Meas on March 20, 2009, stepfather, Daniel E. Meas on October 14, 1997, and great nephew, Jared Spencer.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be private in the Indianland Cemetery, Walnutport, PA
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 in memory of Larry James Spencer.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
