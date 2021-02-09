Larry Jennings, Sr. 76, beloved husband of Sherry (Shoemaker) Jennings, of Granville Summit, Passed away early Monday morning, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor.
A celebration of Larry’s life and burial in the East Canton Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Family will provide flowers, and suggest memorials in Mr. Jennings’ name be directed to the Leroy Independent Baptist Church or the Western Alliance Ambulance Association in Troy. A full and comprehensive obituary will be in the next addition of The Daily Review.
