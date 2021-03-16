Larry K. Bellows, 72, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Larry Keith was born on Sept. 21, 1948 in Canton to the late Myrton and Doris (Sage) Bellows. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1966. Larry was employed by the former Schrader Bellows for 47 years until its closure as Parker Hannifin. He was very active in the International American Machinist, IAM Union Local 1190, where he served as a union representative and was on the union’s negotiations team.
Larry was a true outdoorsman, appreciating everything that nature had to offer. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing and hunting, especially rabbit hunting with his beagles. He always had all types of hunting stories and couldn’t wait to share with his many friends and family. Larry also loved riding his motorcycle and in his earlier years, drag racing. He owned a 1967 Chevelle that he will be remembered for, racing throughout the Canton area. Most significant in Larry’s life was his family, especially his grandchildren, which he always looked forward to spending time with.
Surviving Larry are his children, Melissa (Nolan) Chase of Forksville, Jennifer (Dave) Gilbert and Adam Bellows, both of Leroy; grandchildren, Nora, Lyla, Taylor, Trisha, Tara, Gabriel and Sydnee; brother, Richard (Barb) Bellows of Canton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Rancy Pepper, Ed Hammond, Larry Crandell, Don Chilson, Garry Kilbourn, Rusty Schrader and Ralph Lepper.
The family invites friends to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. There will be no funeral service. Please consider wearing masks and social distancing while attending. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Beech Flats Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
