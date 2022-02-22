Larry O. Taylor, 75, of Wysox, PA passed away February 10, 2022.
Larry was born in Harrisburg, PA on April 27, 1946, the son of the late Orville W. and Mary Louise Taylor.
He owned and operated Larry O. Taylor Truck Sales in Wysox for many years until his retirement.
Larry was active in the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company for many years where he formerly served as fire chief.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wysox Cemetery with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
