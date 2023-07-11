LaRue Stanley VanZile, Age 74, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was born on April 24, 1949 in Troy, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Raymon & Florence (Seymour) VanZile. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Milton (Patricia) VanZile and sister Sharon Rae (George) Gurnsey.
LaRue graduated from Troy High School in 1967, Williamsport Area Community College in 1970, and received Bachelor (1974) and Masters (1985) degrees from the Pennsylvania State University in civil engineering/environmental studies.
LaRue was a registered Professional Engineer, Professional Land Surveyor and Certified water & wastewater treatment plant operator who spent most of his career as Supervisor of Sewage Operations with the City of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Director of Engineering and Facilities Management with the Williamsport Municipal Water and Sanitary Authorities. In later years, LaRue worked for several engineering firms as a consultant to municipalities and natural gas clients.
On October 16, 1971 he married Carol Lee Niklaus. Together they had two sons, LaRue and Carol enjoyed traveling, horseback riding and spending time with family and friends.
LaRue’s special interests included Hunting, Fishing, snowmobiling, genealogy, wildlife conservation projects and spending time in the outdoors. LaRue was a member of the Troy First Baptist Church where he was baptized on March 29, 1970 and served as a Trustee. He was a life member, Patron Level, of the National Rifle Association and life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation where he was a 1993 founder and 20+ year volunteer with the Williamsport RMEF Tiadaghton Chapter.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Carol L. VanZile, sons, Matthew (Jamie) VanZile and Andrew VanZile, three grandchildren, Nicole (Oscar), Ashley, Jenna, step-grandson, James Gibbs, a sister Gladys Jean (Paul) Starkey and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Troy Baptist Church, 579 Canton Street, Troy Pennsylvania 16947. The family will greet friends at the church from 4 to 5 PM until the time of service at 5 PM with Pastor Kevin Zufall officiating. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Larue’s memory to the Troy First Baptist Church, 579 Canton Street Troy, Pennsylvania, 16947 or to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek, Missoula, Montana 59808. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, Pennsylvania 16947.
