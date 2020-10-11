On the morning of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Laura B. (Carr) Nelson went home to be with the Lord while convalescing at the Highlands in Laporte. She was 90 years of age. Born March 10, 1930 in Woodhull, New York, she was the daughter of Robert L. and Gettie (Covert) Carr. She was the widow of the late Dr. Frederick Nelson of Wind Gap. Laura was a familiar face on the streets of Canton, with her subtle smile and soft-spoken demeanor. She was well known for her good fortune at the weekly BINGO games. She was devoted to her family as well as to her beloved New Life Church.
Laura is survived by her son, Don Beckhorn and sister, Kimberly Crawford, both of Canton, her grandson Edward Carr and great-nephews Jon Crawford and Jared Crawford She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Gettie Carr, her husband, Frederick Nelson and brother, Lewellan Carr.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton, with service to follow at eleven. Interment will be in Alba Cemetery. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
