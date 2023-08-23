Laura Elaine Pinkerton, age 82, of Towanda, PA, passed away on early Monday morning, August 21, 2023, at the Guthrie Memorial Hospital, in Towanda, PA.
Laura was born on February 4, 1941, in Waynesboro, PA, the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Staley Baranowske Swisher.
Laura attended the West Chester High School. She worked for Pepperidge Farms in Downingtown, PA, where she met her husband John Pinkerton. They have celebrated 53 years together. They later moved to Florida, where she worked for Merita Bakery in Orlando, FL, from which she retired. They retired and made their home in Towanda, PA, in 2005.
Laura was a social member of the Towanda American Legion Post #42. She enjoyed gambling and playing lottery and pull tab tickets. She also enjoyed watching the birds outside her home. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving:
Husband:
John E. Pinkerton at home
Son:
Nathan (Kerry Churchman) Stewart Wysox, PA
Daughter:
Judy (Randy Cagle) Meeks Winter Garden, FL
Brothers:
Donald E. Baranowske Harrisburg, PA
Raymond Swisher Christmas, FL
Frank Swisher Downingtown, PA
Victor Swisher Gap, PA
Warren Spengler Trenton, NJ
She is also survived by four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by sisters: Rhoda Mae Craig of Towanda, PA, Rose Marie Marsh, of Las Vegas, NV, Betty Smith of Harrisburg, PA, and Faye Chalfant of Malvern, PA. She was also predeceased by brothers: Nelson Swisher of Honey Brook, PA, and Eddie Baranowske of West Chester, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614 with Austen A. McGee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Colley Cemetery, Dushore, PA.
A viewing will be held on Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until the start of the service at 11:00 A.M. in the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
