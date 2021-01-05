Laura Erdley passed away late Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital. She was a true New Berlin girl, born at home on May 23, 1933 to Lloyd C. and Alverda M. (Beaver) Hummel. Educated in New Berlin and at Lewisburg High School, she was a graduate of the Mifflinburg High School Class of 1951.
On Oct. 20, 1951 at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Berlin, she wed the love of her life, Harold E. Erdley, after which they drove to Sacramento, California, where Harold was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. They visited home during leave and returned to New Berlin to stay in 1955. Laura worked in a silk mill and later for the JPM Company, but for much of her working life she was a seamstress, working for Harry Hunt, Middleburg Sportswear and Tara Lee Sportswear, all in New Berlin, and sewing upholstery at Pennsylvania House.
She celebrated 58 years of marriage with Harold until his passing on April 12, 2010. Laura showed her love through cooking and baking, using her talents to not only create lasting memories of holiday meals and birthday dinners with family, but to support fundraising in her church and for the community fire department, where her family has been active for many years. She was also accomplished in craft arts, such as crochet and quilting (new babies in the family received an afghan and all the kids and grandkids have one of Grandma’s hand stitched quilts). Laura shared those talents through her participation in the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (WELCA) and “Knit Wit” groups at church.
Both Harold and Laura valued their family above anything else. They are survived by their children and spouses: Harold “J.R.” and Pamela A. (Bingaman) Erdley of Mifflinburg, Debra K. and Douglas T. Navickas of Columbia Crossroads, and Patti A. and Richard W. Faux of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Andrew J. & Megan A. (Troutman) Erdley of Mifflinburg, Justin D. & Jennifer M. (Sherman) Navickas of Bressler, Joseph & Stevie (Silvers) Navickas of Gillett, Laura A. Faux of Lewisburg and Amy L. Faux and Kate M. Destafano of Lancaster; nine great-grandchildren, Kendra Troutman, Kyron, McKenzy and Macie Erdley, Noah, Isaiah, Liliana, Isaac and Adelynne Navickas. Laura is also survived by a sister, Miriam “Mim” and Eugene W. Keister, and sisters-in-law Mary C. Hummel and Nancy Hummel, as well as her husband’s siblings (C. Irene Kessler, C. Mary & Erlyn Keefer, Richard E. & Margaret “Peggy” Erdley, L. Jennie McNier and sister-in-law Aimee Erdley).
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law (Helen and Calvin “Pete” Renninger) and three brothers (Oliver W., Robert L. and John Hummel) as well as her husband’s siblings and spouses (E. May and Raymond Ulrich, Kathryn H. and James Myers, I. Bessie and Willard Miller, Robert L. Erdley, Harold Kessler and William McNier).
She was assisted for a time by her Visiting Angels and the family extend their thanks for the comfort and assistance they provided, as well as the volunteers of the New Berlin Ambulance and the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 7, in the New Berlin Cemetery, officiated by Rev. D. Lowell Chilton.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial gifts in Laura’s name to Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St., New Berlin, PA 17855 or the New Berlin Fire Company, 415 High St., New Berlin, PA 17855.
Funeral arrangements by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
