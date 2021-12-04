Laura Lee Baker, age 72, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Laura Lee was born on June 20, 1949 in Towanda, PA the daughter of the late Floyd M. (d. October 3, 1995) and Doris M. Newman Brown (d. January 2, 2011). She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1969.
After high school she was employed as a Seamstress with the AJ Dress Factory in Meshoppen, PA for over 20 years. She was also employed with Staff Management at the Proctor and Gamble Plant, Carpenter Care with the kitchen staff, as a Home Health Aide.
Laura Lee married David P. Baker on June 13, 1970 and were married for 24 years before his fatal tractor trailer accident on October 1, 1994.
Laura Lee was a former member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling in leagues at the Mountainside Lanes in Wyalusing. She took great pleasure in tending to her flower garden and house plants, as well as traveling, especially with her Mom to Atlantic City and Tioga Downs. Most of all she was devoted to her family, as her life revolved around her grandchildren.
Laura Lee is survived by her daughters, Marsha Wright (Michael) of Powell, PA and Michelle Davis of Wyalusing, PA; her grandchildren, Jordan Wright (Katherine) and Victoria Wright, both of Powell; her great-grandchildren, Jazmin Higley and Alexia Marshall also of Powell; her siblings, Connie Williams-Lippner (David) of Towanda, PA and Lakeland, FL, Alden Brown (Virginia) of LeRaysville, PA , Rebecca Smith of Dallas, PA, Diana Schoonover (Ron) of Laceyville, PA, Mary Lou Smith of Meshoppen, PA, Floyd “Tim” Brown, III (Sandy) of Montrose, PA, Dennis Brown (Linda) of Charlotte, NC, and Karen Russick of Rush, PA and Lakeland, FL; her sisters/brothers-in-law, Kay and Bill Lane of LeRaysville, PA, Betty Jo and Larry Shults of Bird City, KS, Mary Beth Carter of Towanda, PA, and Dennis and Heidi Baker of Wyalusing, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Laura Lee was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilbert Brown (d. April 26, 1988) and Gary Brown (d. June 23, 1978); and her brothers-in-law, Clarence Williams (d. July 4, 2006), George Smith, Sam Smith (d. May 12, 2021), and Max Russick (d. August 15, 2016)
A Memorial Service for Laura Lee will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Gary Myers of the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Interment will take place at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Laura Lee’s name to the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Second Street, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
