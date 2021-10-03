When you plant seeds in the lives of others and water them with love and care ~ you will reap a harvest of sweet memories that will follow you everywhere. Our lives were enriched by the love and care we all received from our loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend Laura M. Antisdel. Affectionately known to many as Ma or Cern, Laura went home to be reunited with her husband Wayne on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Laura was born on November 9, 1931 at the family farm in Orwell Township, Pa, a daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Hayward) Olmstead. She was a graduate of the LeRaysville High School. On April 24, 1954, she married Wayne Antisdel and together they owned and operated the Antisdel Farm until his passing in 1991. A loving wife, devoted mother and caring grandma she treasured the time spent with family. She always looked forward to Sunday meals and time together following chores. Her home was always open, where a friendly visit and a smile awaited. The coffee pot was always on and, if you were lucky, you would receive a warm meal with conversation of the day’s tasks or stories of what was happening in Bradford County. Always willing to serve, Ma served her community on the Warren Township Election Board and was a member of LeRaysville Chapter Order of Eastern Star #498. Ma’s fingerprint and her legacy will be forever missed by her children: Miles “Mike” Antisdel; Patricia “Mandy” Antisdel (Gary Hausman), Laurie “Sam” (Kasey) LaBarre. Her grandchildren: Tucker, LuAnne, Amy, Tara and great grandchildren Drew and Kylee. Her brother Danny Olmstead, sister Linda Jean Starliper. Several nieces, nephews among them: Danny Olmstead, Laura Gogets, Ed Williams, Larry Olmstead and Dani Lynn Wall. Special friends Rich and George Wagner, and coffee companion Don Baum. Ma was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband Wayne, siblings: Alan “Oop” Olmstead, Evelyn “Pick” Snedeker, Louise “Squeeze” Baldwin and Laverne “Bal” Olmstead. Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com A video of memories may be viewed at the website. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to your local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Dementia Association in loving memory of Laura M. Antisdel.
