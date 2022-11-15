As gently as the sun slides behind the mountain, bringing darkness to the earth, the light of our world was dimmed as our mother’s eyes gently closed in eternal slumber.
Our mother, Laura M. Cooley, 94, of LeRaysville, Pa was the rock, the solid foundation on which we built our lives and from whom we drew our solace and our strength. On the outside she was the lovely, fragile willow, but inside she possessed the strength of the mighty oak. We shall forever miss her beauty, strength and love for us, but we know she lives in each of us, our children, and our grandchildren.
Laura is survived by her six children: Gloria (Richard) Broughton, Morris, PA; David (Gayle) Cooley, Jr. , LeRaysville, PA; Wayne Cooley, St. Charles, MO; Terry (Barry) Brown, Rome, PA; Craig Cooley, Binghamton, NY; and Sheila Robbins, Elk Lake, PA; her much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Gerald Broughton and Adam Broughton (Laura and Zoie); Rhaylene Cooley and Victoria Cooley (Samantha); Jason Brown and Kristi Brown (Brody and Heath Plucker); and Mindi Dorsey (Hannah and Owen); and Jesse Cooley and Carrie Cooley; and Andrea Orpin, Meredith Grujic (Ana, Josephine and Ella); and Robert Robbins (Rosemary). She is also survived her siblings: Vernon J. Walmsley and Mary Novotny; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Laura was predeceased by her parents Vernor and Alma (Smith) Walmsley; her husband David A. Cooley, Sr.; and siblings: Donald M. Walmsley, George Walmsley and Alma H. Stoud. At Laura’s request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor Laura’s memory may send a donation to: The Wyalusing Library, 115 Church St, Wyalusing, PA 18853 in loving memory of Laura M. Cooley.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
