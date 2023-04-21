Laura M. Jackson, 88, of Canton Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Bradford County Manor in Troy. Laura Mae was born July 13, 1934 in Canton to the late David and Emma Belle (Brown) Jackson. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in New York and later futured her education earning a teaching certificate in child development. Laura was instrumental in the origination of the Canton Head Start program from the time it opened until her retirement in 1994. Throughout life, Mrs. Jackson always held a special place in her heart for all the children that she taught during her devoted career.
Laura enjoyed crocheting and the beauty of nature. During her lifetime, Laura especially enjoyed her many pet cats and dogs. An independent woman, Laura taught herself how to play the piano and organ. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Canton.
Surviving are her children; Gordon (Vickie) Jackson of Canton, Gerald Jackson of Covington and David Jackson of West Burlington, eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Laura is predeceased by her siblings; Mary Jane Jackson and Calvin Jackson and her beloved dog, Maxwell.
A memorial service to honor the life of Laura will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at
7 P.M. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Canton. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Jackson’s name to a charity of one’s choice. Memories of Laura and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
