Laurel J. Senatore, 64, of Elizabeth, died suddenly at home on April 20, 2021.
Laurel grew up in Hillside and attended Hillside High School. She was an administrative assistant for AMS Logistics in Morristown for the past 35 plus years. She was planning on retiring this October.
Laurel was pre-deceased by her parents, Hillside Police Captain John and Shirley (Roth) Senatore, her sisters Christine Senatore Beard and Kendall Senatore Smith.
Laurel is survived by her longtime companion and fiancée Jack Amato, her niece Laurel Clark and nephew Charles “CJ” Beard. She is also survived by her great nieces Baylyn Bjorklund and her fiancia Jack and Cameron Simmons and great nephews Grayson and Fisher Beard.
Laurel was caring person who loved to care for her father, her sisters and nieces and nephews. She loved her fur babies and was an avid animal lover.
A graveside service will take place Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside, NJ
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Recue and Animal Shelter.
