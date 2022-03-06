Grieve not… nor speak of me with tears… but laugh and talk of me as though I were beside you. I loved you all so… ‘twas heaven here with you.
Laurence R. Middendorf, 75, of Warren Center, Pa passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 and is now reunited with the love of his life Elaine. Larry was born on January 26, 1947 in Binghamton, NY a son of the late Mark Anthony and Rosemary Rita (Hickey) Middendorf. He was a graduate of the Vestal High School class of 1964 and proudly served his country in the reserves. A dedicated and hardworking man, Larry was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Operators Engineers Union. Larry enjoyed attending car shows and parades with his ’93 Mustang, traveling the country roads with Elaine and spending time in his garden. Larry will be remembered for his gift of “telling stories” and always looked forward to relaxing in his recliner and watching Gunsmoke.
He will be greatly missed by his children: Donald Middendorf; Scott (Shelley) Middendorf; Timothy (Amber) Middendorf; Leann (Jason) Mize. His special grandchildren whom he cherished and loved to spend time with: Adam (Conner), Alexandra (Caleb), Avery, Annalyse, Ashlyn, Aidan, Skylar, Shyanne, Aubrey, Autumn, Grant and Alice; a great grandson Brody. His sister Joan Middendorf; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Thomas (Debbe) Markle, Judy Markle, Linda Markle Crampton; several nieces, nephews and many friends. We are truly thankful for the caring staff and nurses at Robert Packer Hospital and Dialysis Unit for the love and care they gave our Dad throughout the years.
Larry was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife Elaine; an infant brother and sister; and brother Daniel Middendorf.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4 – 7 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of Larry’s life will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Larry and Elaine will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Thomas Cemetery, Little Meadows. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Dialysis Unit at the Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Laurence R. Middendorf….. Over and out ‘14
