LaVerne R. Vanderpool, 78, of Towanda passed away on April 18, 2020, at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit, Towanda, Pennsylvania, after a long illness.
He was born at the Mills Hospital in Towanda on July 25, 1941, a son of the late Edward and Irma Vanderpool. In 1966 he married the love of his life Linda Vanderpool and together they spent 53 loving years together building a home and loving family.
LaVerne worked at the Agway Fertilizer Plant for many years. He loved playing cards with friends and family. He also loved to go for walks around the Towanda Skilled Nursing property with his wife Linda, loved his dog Baby, and grand-dog Jade.
LaVerne is survived by his wife, Linda Vanderpool at home; sons, Todd and Amanda Vanderpool of Towanda, and Richie Vanderpool of Towanda; granddaughters, Jolea Vanderpool and Nicki Frye; brothers, William and Betty Vanderpool of Wysox, Gene Vanderpool of Athens; sisters, Martha and David Bump of Towanda, Mary Gardner of Monroeton, and Charlotte and Bob Wheeler of Towanda; many nieces nephews and special friends.
LaVerne was preceded in death by son, LaVerne “Vernie” Vanderpool; mother and father, Edward and Irma Vanderpool; mother and father-in-law, Harry and Almeda Yates; sister-in-law, Nora Vanderpool; and brother-in-law, John “Tink” Gardner.
At LaVerne’s request all services will be private at the families convenience. Those who wish may share memories for the family by visiting tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options, Athens, Pennsylvania.
