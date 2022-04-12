Lawrence C. Wooster, 78, of Gillett, passed away at his residence while surrounded by the love of his family Saturday morning, April 9, 2022. Lawrence Carleton was born June 28, 1943, in Williamsport to the late Carleton “Carty” and Eleanor (McIlwain) Wooster. He attended Canton area schools and was president of his graduating class of 1961. Subsequently, Larry attended Williamsport Area Community College and majored in Diesel Mechanics. In 1966 Lawrence proudly joined the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, where he served as a helicopter mechanic. In 1971 he married the former Janice Stone; they shared 51 years of marriage and together raised their loving children. Lawrence was a self-employed mechanic from 1989 to 2017 operating Wooster’s Garage in Bentley Creek. He was a man of faith in the Lord and was a long-time member of the Newelltown United Methodist Church.
Lawrence was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, cutting wood and anytime he could spend in the woods taking in all the beauty nature had to offer. He also looked forward to a good old auction. Most important to Larry was his family and the time they shared together, especially his beloved grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife; Janice (Stone) Wooster of Gillett, children; Angie (Todd) Sargent of Lancaster, Kim Smith and Mike (Lori) Wooster all of Bentley Creek, grandchildren; Ashley Sargent and Thomas Smith, a sister; Dianne (Erwin) Spencer of Ogdensburg as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Lawrence’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private in Grover Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mr. Wooster’s name to the Grover Cemetery Association, 240 Carnwright lane, Canton, PA 17724 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomakawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
