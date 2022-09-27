Lawrence I. “Larry” Kutz, 60, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Lawrence Irvin was born in Blossburg on June 9, 1962, a son of the late Donald and Winifred “Winnie” (Machmer) Kutz. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1980. While at CHS, Larry was active and lettered in Warrior basketball, baseball and football. Larry later went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Social Work at Mansfield University. Larry was a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and the Canton VFW Post 714. Larry was raised in the Catholic Church and was of the Catholic faith.
Larry cherished the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and taking walks. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the Las Vegas Raiders, Boston Celtics, Pittsburgh Pirates and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also liked Nascar and was a devoted fan of both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. Larry was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his family playing sports in the backyard.
Surviving is his children; Tyler J. Kutz of Lawrenceville, Madelyn “Maddy” (Jacob) Schucker and Miranda “Randi” Kutz all of Canton, grandchildren; Jaxon Ledger Kutz and Skyler Jane Schucker, siblings; Kay Patton, Mike (Brenda) Kutz all of Canton and Joann (Lennie) Sherlinski of Duboistown and a special aunt, Carol Morgan of Canton; niece Mickel (Scott) Joseph and nephews Brandon (Lindsay) Kutz and Ryan (Danielle) Kutz, and Nick Patton; and several cousins.
Besides his parents, Larry was predeceased by an infant sister; Ann Marie Kutz.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting his family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Larry’s name may be sent to Harbor Counseling, 7095 Route 287, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
