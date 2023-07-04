Lawrence James Van Ness, affectionately known as Jim, age 89, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2023, in Sugar Run, PA at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Laura and Jeff Adams, his long-time caretakers.
He was born on November 3, 1933, in Macedonia, PA, on the family farm. Jim’s life was characterized by dedication, service, and a passion for the game of Bridge. He was actively involved in the local Stock Club, International Order of Oddfellows, and Towanda American Legion Post #42, making lasting contributions to these organizations. He also enjoyed fishing in the Susquehanna River, spending countless hours on the water with his sister, Ellen, and son, Edward.
Jim graduated from Towanda High School with the class of 1951 and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War (from 1952 to 1956). He attended boot camp in Great Lakes, IL, and proudly served on the USS Chipola, USS Malabar, and USS Mississinewa.
Through his naval service, Jim had the opportunity to travel to numerous countries, including Ireland, England, Italy, Brazil, Spain, and Greece.
After his honorable discharge, Jim pursued his education and graduated from Broom Technical College in 1958. After graduation in 1960, Jim met his beloved wife, Evelyn Chisholm Thompson, at Motorola Corporation, where they embarked on a journey together.
Throughout his professional life, Jim ventured to various locations. He began his career installing power lines for A.J. Sardoni Construction of Forty Fort, PA before joining the Navy.
After his time in the U.S. Navy, he worked at Motorola Corporation in Tempe, AZ where he worked on the Apollo Space project, contributing to the historic lunar mission. Jim also contributed his skills to Bendix Corporation and General Motors in Michigan from 1963 to 1965, where he made valuable contributions. In 1968, he returned to Motorola in Arizona, as well as serving as an evening instructor at DeVry Institute until 1969. After Evelyn’s death in 1970, Jim returned to Towanda, PA in 1971 to be near his family. He dedicated himself to Stroud’s Supply Company in Wysox, PA, where he worked until his retirement in 1997.
Jim will be remembered for his warm heart, unwavering dedication to his family, and active involvement in his community; the impact he made on the lives of his family and friends will be cherished forever.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Edith Van Ness (nee Cole) of Wysox, his wife Evelyn (nee Thompson), and his siblings and their spouses Ellen and Clarence Morgan, Donald and Lulu Van Ness, Marie and Leo Lines, Jim leaves behind a lasting legacy. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Karen and Brian Rowe of Cincinnati, OH and Laura and Jeff Adams of Sugar Run, PA, his sons and daughters-in-law Edward and Smriti (nee Poddar) Duluth, GA and Alan and Maggie (nee Chen) of Atlanta, GA, several cherished grandchildren Katherine Rowe, Isabelle Rowe, Anjali Van Ness, Sara Van Ness, Eric Van Ness, and Lisa Van Ness, niece Barbara Nonnemacher (nee Lines) of Troy, PA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jim’s memory to The Towanda American Legion Post #42, 912 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848. These contributions will honor his memory and support a cause that was dear to his heart.
A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at a later time yet to be determined.
Interment will take place at the Wysox Cemetery.
May the cherished memories of Jim bring comfort and solace, and may his spirit continue to inspire all who knew him.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Dad,
When tomorrow starts without you, what we’d give to say good morning in the same familiar way, to hear your voice, see you smile, sit with you and chat awhile. Your memory is our keepsake, God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts.
Laura, Ed, Alan, & Karen
