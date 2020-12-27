Lawrence “Larry” Fulmer, 76, of Towanda, unexpectedly passed away Dec. 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Larry was born on Nov. 4, 1944 in Williamsport, to Leo and Verna (Featherbay) Fulmer. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. After serving he met his beloved wife Vickie J. (Waltz) Fulmer. On June 8, 1968 they married and resided in Towanda, where they raised two sons, Brett and Bradley Fulmer.
Larry was a respected and loved local businessman. Larry and his brother, Bob Fulmer took over the family-owned business, “Fulmer Brothers Tire Service” where he worked tirelessly for well over 50 years. Larry was known for his kind heart, love for his family, and commitment to the community. He never hesitated to help a person in need, talk to somebody who wanted to talk, or donate to a worthy cause. Larry retired in 2017 to spend more time with his wife Vickie, his grandchildren, and puppies (Ollie and Zoey).
Larry’s family includes his loving wife of 52 years, Vickie J. Fulmer; sons Brett Fulmer (Elizabeth Firestine), Bradley Fulmer (Melinda Whyte-Littick), daughter in law Theresa Bennett Fulmer, Grandchildren, Breycin Fulmer (Miranda Isabell), Kaylee Fulmer (Matthew Bartholomew), Chase Fulmer, Colby Fulmer, Addisyn Fulmer, Ashlyn Fulmer, and Sorren Fulmer; great-grandchildren, Emmett Bartholomew, Salem Fulmer and James Basil Melville, Brother, Robert “Bob” Fulmer (Vicki Fulmer). Larry was also survived by his Aunt Delores, many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Debbie and Daryl Johnson.
Larry was predeceased by his parents Leo and Verna Fulmer, Uncle Dale Fulmer. Due to the current pandemic and restrictions in place the family is planning a small memorial with immediate family only. It is known that Larry touched the hearts and was loved by many. Friends may show their respect through calls, small visits, cards or donations made to the American Heart Association, East Smithfield Animal Care Sanctuary in Larrys honor or just doing an act of kindness for someone in need to carry on the kind heart Larry had.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting the Fulmer Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
