Lawrence M. Kimball, 65, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. “Larry,” to friends and family, was born July 20,1954 to the late William and Leona (Kisner) Kimball. He was a graduate of the former SRU High School in East Smithfield. Larry was employed at Kennedy Valve in Elmira, New York, for over 38 years until his health no longer permitted him to continue. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Larry possessed a strong work ethic throughout life and enjoyed tinkering on projects around the house.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Ronda (DeWolf) Kimball; a daughter, Wendy Kimball; two sons, Shane Kimball, Michael Kimball and his fiancée, Michelle Brown; three grandchildren, Patrick Greene, Jacob Tator, and Nevaeh Thome; three siblings, Marjorie Heckman, Jim and Gene Kimball; several nieces, nephews, cousins and neighbors.
A celebration of life and private burial will be held at a later date. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Big Pond Lions Club, c/o 10640 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914 to help with Mr. Kimball’s final expenses. Share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
